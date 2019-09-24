It seems as if every few days a mass shooting incident occurs somewhere in America.
Somehow the only answers police, elected officials, office seekers, and certain loud voices in the media can come up with are “we need gun control’’ or “new laws” or “more police,’’ etc.
What truly galls me is just how ignorant the human race has become.
How many churches or synagogues in the United States even teach their members about the very existence of evil, of Satan and demonic spirits, powers of darkness, and the need to stand upon the word of God to fight these powers?
Satan and demons do exist, and they hate every last human being on this planet, including the unborn child forming in the womb.
People have been shown on television crying over their loved ones, of all ages, having been killed in one of these terrible mass killing sprees.
Yet no one thinks about the daily massacre of infants via abortions.
You cannot have it both ways. People want “more laws,” “confiscation of guns,’’ “more access to mental health facilities,’’ and so on.
We have far more “laws’’ than any nation on Earth even needs.
God sent down the Ten Commandments in the days of Moses and yet mankind cannot even keep those 10 simple laws. Still people insist on more laws.
How foolish.
William G. Smith
East Hempfield Township