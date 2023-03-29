State Sen. Ryan Aument proposes yet another study commission (column headlined “Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system,” in the March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

In his column, he claims that student readiness to enter the workforce has “been declining for many years” and that “Pennsylvania’s school system is no longer preparing students for the jobs of today, much less the jobs of tomorrow.”

Please, senator, I would like to see your evidence for such pointed declarations. Pennsylvania implemented academic standards for career education and work more than 15 years ago; they require every student to engage in career and work exploration and preparation throughout their academic life.

Public schools are working regularly with local business and industry to provide opportunities to educate students about career paths in their local labor markets.

The Lancaster Chamber, Lancaster County Workforce Development Board and the Lancaster STEM Alliance provide numerous learning opportunities and experiences for both educators and students to meet the needs of local employers.

The time and energy spent on a Commission on Education and Economic Competitiveness would be better spent on finding more equitable ways to fund our education system and relieving the burden of mandates such as onerous pension and charter school payments that create hardship for all Pennsylvania taxpayers.

Another commission is not necessary until the Legislature does the heavy lifting of property tax relief it has been avoiding for decades.

Diane Tyson

East Lampeter Township