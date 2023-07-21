Pollution fills our skies, poisons enter our waters and people are struggling to survive. Is there any hope for us? I think about pollution a lot — perhaps more than most. Did you know that Lancaster County received a grade of “F” for air quality in the most recent American Lung Association Report? Long before the air got thick with wildfire smoke, we’ve been struggling to breathe here.

In my faith tradition, the beauty and brilliance of the natural world is declared over and over. God delights in creation and all its creatures, including humankind. The way that we treat all of creation is a reflection of the love we have for God and each other. So what does our current state say of our love?

The good news is that love is an active choice, and the choices we made yesterday do not have to determine our choices tomorrow. We do not have to suffer from pollution. The most vulnerable among us do not need to be sacrificed to the gods of greed and power.

Ordinary people have power when we get together and organize. The public currently has an opportunity to submit comments to the Environmental Protection Agency on new standards for polluting power plants. These rules matter, and I invite you to use your voice to urge the EPA to make them as strong as possible.

We cannot let dirty air take away our voice, pollute our air and destroy our futures.

Katie Ruth

Lancaster Township