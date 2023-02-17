I agree with writer of the Jan. 27 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Can’t use results to measure equity” when he states that “individual opportunity must be equal, not individual results.”

The writer’s emphasis on personal responsibility is even voiced by writers on what he calls the “woke left” such as Ta-Nehisi Coates, whose message for his son is “discipline and dutiful stewardship … the ultimate fate of black people lies in their own hands.”

But, in my view, the letter writer goes on to conflate individual responsibility with public policy. He is seemingly smart enough to know that opportunity is not equal in this country.

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s definition and formula for “equal education funding” leaves the School District of Lancaster about $20 million short of what it needs each year, by some measures.

The government responded to the crack cocaine epidemic in its cities with mass incarceration. Meanwhile, the opioid crisis, which is more of a suburban epidemic, is met with cries for treatment options.

Our country has unequal access to safe drinking water, healthy food and fair sentencing.

And on and on.

We don’t have equity in opportunity, and I believe that the letter writer ignores these facts.

I sometimes tune in to the cable news site where this idea of a “scam business of racism” is nurtured, as in: if only Blacks would make the right choices, we wouldn’t have racism. But cable news is not a reliable source of information about what the “woke left” is saying. In fact, our “woke” friend Coates tells his son about inequality as motivation, saying, “You must struggle. ... You do not have the privilege of living in ignorance of these facts.”

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township