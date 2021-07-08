The Keystone XL pipeline died last month. It’s a sign of things to come: stranded fossil fuel assets. The Canadian government spent more than $1.1 billion on the huge tar sands pipeline, which was only 8% constructed. Taxpayer money down the drain.

Tar sands oil is one of the costliest, dirtiest fossil fuels. Even if President Joe Biden hadn’t revoked the U.S. permits, Keystone was never going to be completed because some analysts believed it was never going to be profitable. Unsubsidized renewable energy is already most frequently the cheapest form of energy generation, according to Forbes.

And it’s getting cheaper every year, thanks to more efficient wind turbines and solar cells.

Cheaper electric vehicles, powered by cheaper clean electricity, are going mainstream (Tesla plans to produce a $25,000 model in 2023). Electrics have societal and environmental impacts, too, such as lithium, cobalt and copper mining, but numerous studies conclude that the vehicles promise a net air quality gain.

Keystone promised thousands of jobs, but only a few dozen would have been permanent. Rapid decarbonization through electrification would provide 15 to 20 million jobs in the next decade alone, according to Vox.com.

Had Keystone become operational, it would have meant “game over” for the climate, according to virtually every climate scientist out there. We dodged that bullet; now we must make sure we replace coal and natural gas with clean energy fast enough to prevent catastrophic climate heating.

Jon Rutter

Lancaster Township