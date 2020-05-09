Some medical experts are claiming that we should not get back to life as normal until we get a vaccine for COVID-19. Some estimates for a vaccine range from 12 to 18 months. We cannot wait that long. I believe the time to get back to normal is now.

Businesses, churches and sports leagues need to open now. We cannot continue living the way we have the past month or so. Businesses have been destroyed, some never to return. Most that do return will struggle for a while.

Many of us long to get back to our churches to worship together. Sporting events provide a much-needed outlet for people, not to mention that they put a tremendous amount of money into the economy.

Please don’t think that I am unaware that doing these things will lead to more loss of life. My heart breaks that this will happen. However, in my view, there are medical benefits to doing this. Leaders in Sweden and many others believe that herd immunity was the way to go from the beginning. Count me among them. Being secluded in our homes is not allowing this to happen.

For those who get COVID-19, 97% or more will live, by some estimates. Some people might say that they want to wait until it is safe so that they can live until we get a vaccine. My question: Is this really living?

Brian Hickey

Mountville