I think it is time for all of the American people to understand and realize what the governors of many states — and especially Pennsylvania — have done!

I believe they have taken away all of the things that have made us who we are. Our schools, our churches, our jobs, our sports — all to stop a virus.

We have fought through a lot of adversity in wars, depressions and other health crises. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” If we stop and hide, we will certainly allow fear to win! Let’s not do that.

Jim Marcolina

East Hempfield Township