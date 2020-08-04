Being a past South Lime Street resident and and Edward Hand Middle School student in the 1960s, I for one found it hurtful and somewhat self-serving to advocate changing the name of my junior high school (“SDL votes on interim middle school name,” July 29 LNP | LancasterOnline).

My thoughts on name changes, statue desecration and the attempt in general to erase history are as follows, for what they are worth.

Yes, slavery was wrong on all counts. Unfortunately, you cannot erase history. If that was possible, I’m certain we all have past issues we’d like to see disappear.

To change the name of any institution may give a feeling of temporary cleansing. But where will it end? Many of our Founding Fathers owned slaves — including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, just to name a few. Will any institution bearing reference to their names be next?

Was the cost to Lancaster city school taxpayers justified with an estimate of the costs of changing signs, letterheads, plaques — anything that bore the name of Edward Hand? For certain, if I paid city school taxes, this figure would be important to me.

Paul Myers

Conestoga Township