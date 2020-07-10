What has happened to history? I understand that history keeps evolving, but what about the past? Is it wrong that there is slavery in our past? Yes. Thus the Civil War. But what is pulling down statues going to do to change the facts? These statues should represent the need to continue to work on issues of race. To be more tolerant and open to make changes.

Also, why remove the bust of Christopher Columbus? He did treat people cruelly, but aren’t people treating their neighbors similarly in the present day? This kind of treatment is seen coming from everyday citizens, those in charge of keeping us safe, and all the way up to the current president.

We cannot change history. We can only change the future — keeping in mind what happened in the past.

Janet Hampton

Lancaster