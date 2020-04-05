COVID-19 is this generation’s equivalent to a world war, and should be viewed through that lens. In World War II, the days of 1942 and 1943 were dark, and outcomes were far from certain. Today, we are less than 100 days into this war.

As an emergency responder and retired military member, my experience is that large, complex problems often have a “Charlie Foxtrot” window where things don’t go as planned or hoped. It’s not a matter of how good or bad you are — it’s a recognition that the “problem” also gets a vote in the battle. We can have an academic discussion as to how COVID-19 falls in the history of wars and pandemics, but not now. While many will continue to play the “gotcha game,” how we got here is less important than how we win this war.

I have deep faith in my fellow Americans, especially my emergency responder peers who have skin in the game. In a world of sheep, wolves and sheepdogs, today’s sheepdogs are the medics, EMTs, nurses and doctors at the tip of the spear. They remind us that those who keep us safe do so at great risk to both themselves and their families.

Finally, I refuse to play the blame game or assume a gloom and doom attitude. While we still have dark days ahead, the outcome is not in doubt. Good things happen when good people come together. I have great faith in the American people.

Gregory G. Noll

Manor Township