Calling the country back to God seems a serious proposition. If the invocation softens the sharpness of the rhetoric and draws us to what we have in common, that would be good. However, may it be understood that religion alone is neither a solution to a socioeconomic problem nor a proper answer to persistent injustice. Religion can just as readily be a diversion from reality.

The first question that comes to mind with such a call is, “What god are you talking about?” However, this is not a matter of competition between the gods, as in, “Which is the right religion?” Crucial to understanding is the question, “What function does religion serve?” From a more analytical viewpoint, religion becomes a verb, rather than remaining a specific proper noun.

Sociologically speaking, religion is that facility by which a social group sanctifies its norms and values, absolutizing and universalizing the culture. With few exceptions, the existing traditions are still heavily tainted by paternalism, misogyny and xenophobia. Merely calling upon religion to quell social unrest might just be fuel to the fire. Scarcely what could be regarded as redemption.

A far better invocation would be to call all particular religions to a global revelation: Find a common unity or perish! Cleanse your sanctuaries of enmity and hate, prejudice and pseudo-righteousness, so that you might find each other and preserve the planet.

“I set before you, life and death. Choose life, that you and your progeny may live” (Deuteronomy 30:19).

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown