I was appalled to read President Donald Trump’s Sept. 22 executive order suggesting that reexamining racism and bigotry in our nation’s government and history is inappropriate. Trump stated that he was reacting to the discomfort and angst some feel in diversity training. But denying its presence doesn’t address — much less remedy — racism and bigotry. The suggestion that implicit bias and white privilege have already been unstitched from the fabric of our society demonstrates they have not been.

I teach medicine, a field that is always evolving. New discoveries lead us to think about health and disease differently. For example, we now understand that racism rather than a person’s race itself likely determines the risk for developing and exacerbating the effects of high blood pressure. Knowing this, I hope, helps me serve my patients better.

The president has been forced to answer questions about hate and to denounce supremacy theory on multiple occasions, specifically because he makes off-handed comments that are so inflammatory. Earlier this autumn, he told a mostly white Minnesota gathering that they have “good genes.”

A medical school professor, Dr. Paul Farmer, said, “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.” We shouldn’t shy away from reexamining these roots in our nation’s past. I urge whoever our leaders are come January to use our recent history to reevaluate what we’ve thought were certainties. Read. Reflect. Be thoughtful and humble before all of those you serve.

Corey Fogleman, M.D.

Manheim Township