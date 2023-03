As far back as high school in the 1950s, I was advised, “Don’t believe anything you hear, and only half of what you see.’’

In these days of deepfakes — videos produced by sophisticated computer programs that yield realistic but fabricated images — that should probably be altered to, “Don’t believe anything.’’

Oh well. Out of all this, we may at least get some new Marilyn Monroe movies.

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township