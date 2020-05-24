I recently patronized several stores and restaurants (which I will not name). I wore a good mask, was careful what I touched and washed my hands afterward. I was impressed by how careful the business owners were about hygiene. In one restaurant, I was gratified to see 10 bags ready to go. That restaurant will probably pull through. I hope.

I personally could stay shut down for a good long time: I can work from home; I have a comfortable home; my mortgage is paid. And I am old enough to face real danger from the virus. But others cannot stay shut down. A month, OK. But months? Until a cure is found? No way!

I have news for the governor. The country will open. You have a choice. You can work with people as they start going about their business and pleasure, promoting good practices. Or you can try to squash the inevitable flowering of activity. I believe the attempt to squash will only result in less responsible behavior in reaction.

For those who say “not a single death”: Do you propose dropping the speed limit to 5 mph? How about prohibiting the deadly drug alcohol? No beaches, because you could drown!

The recent shutdown was the right approach. It was effective as far as it goes. It is time to move on — responsibly.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster