Earth Day the world over was not celebrated much this spring, but it was observed as air pollution dissipated. We could breathe more easily and discern bluer skies, brighter stars and clearer waters.

Environmental organizations ask for donations to protect and restore nature but, unquestionably, we — all people — are the answer to repair the planet.

The United States has lost 150 million acres of habitat and farmland to urban sprawl. Perfect lawns are more than 40 million acres of green “concrete.” There are no longer enough natural areas to support wildlife.

Over millions of years, plants and animals have evolved together to thrive in the areas in which they developed. Birds, for instance, need insects to feed their fledglings (chicks don’t eat seeds). One oak tree supports 534 species of moths and butterflies. Chickadees require 5,000 insects per clutch, which the oak tree helps to offer.

We can support this ecosystem —birds and the bees — and make a significant contribution by simply planting native plants and not grass, even if in a small city garden or in flowerpots. On a much larger scale, community development and planning on all levels of government must include planning for natural life. That is especially true now, as we have been reminded how precious life is and how much we have lost over the past 80 years.

A healthier life is the return on our investment.

Linda Strauss

Manor Township