Eighteen years of war, destruction and death need to stop. The latest crisis of impending war with Iran can and must be resolved. With public determination and the bipartisan support of Sen. Tim Kaine’s war powers resolution on Iran, we can bring this nightmare to an end. Kaine’s resolution would require President Donald Trump to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force before taking the country into a protracted war with Iran.
This authorization is and always has been required by the Constitution. It should be the people’s decision to send their sons and daughters into combat. Reckless and ill-advised actions have gotten us to this dangerous impasse. We need open and clear debate in Congress before we take an aggressive position and send even more troops into harm’s way. Our opportunity is now.
The House has recently passed Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s war powers resolution, and the key provisions of that bill, which passed with bipartisan support, are now in Kaine’s bill. The combined text has some bipartisan support at this point.
If this joint resolution passes both chambers, it will send a clear and powerful message to Trump: Stop endless wars now. Really. The result will be a major step closer to peace in the region and in the world. Please encourage Sen. Pat Toomey to support this critical resolution.
Jane Cadwallader
Red Lion, York County