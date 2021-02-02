Our politicians talk about transparency in government. President Joe Biden has declared war on the pandemic. The response to COVID-19 from the start has been an epic failure. Stop the wild goose chases to get the vaccine. Tell us the real reasons there is insufficient vaccine availability, fix those issues and decide on a sensible, uniform plan to get the vaccine distributed.

Until then, the transparency is anything but — like so many other things the government doesn’t want us to see.

The lying of the past four years is a cancer dividing our country. Unlike Col. Nathan Jessup’s view in a “A Few Good Men,” we can handle the truth. Only then we will we begin to win the war against COVID-19.

Fran McKenna

Ephrata