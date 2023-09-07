I believe that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to a large number of anti-Donald Trump votes, and it seems we are headed in the same direction for the 2024 election.

Trump may have some very good policies, but a leader also needs the qualities that set examples of behavior that you would like your family to emulate.

Insulting those who don’t agree with you and calling them names are not traits that a leader should exhibit. Saying that U.S. Sen. John McCain was not a hero because heroes don’t get “captured” is unforgivable. Calling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis names like “Ron DeSanctimonious” is just meaningless, unnecessary trash talk that we really don’t need.

America, we can do better than Trump or Biden.

Frank Young

Manheim Township