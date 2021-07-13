We have met the enemy and they are us (apologies to the comic strip “Pogo”).

If an elected official came to your door and requested money for their per diems, would you write them a check?

If an elected official came to your door and, without any evidence, requested money for an election audit costing millions of dollars, would you reach into your pocket and give them the cash?

And it goes on and on.

It seems that what should be high public priorities — such as education and health care — have become stepchildren to the self-serving larceny that I believe some of our legislators perpetrate upon us.

Yet these officials are not the source of the problem — we are. We are also the source of the solution. Call your state representatives and state senators and tell them to stop wasting your money.

Term limits, anyone?

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy