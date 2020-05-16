Regarding the current stay-at-home order from Gov. Tom Wolf:

It is time to open Lancaster and move it to the “yellow” phase. (Thirteen Lancaster County Republican elected officials, in defiance of the governor, moved the county into the “yellow” phase Friday.)

How much more damage do we have to endure from the business closure? I am flabbergasted watching the line of cars at the weekly food pantry distribution.

I never expected to see this devastation and heartache in this country, and I fight back the tears over the suffering of my fellow countrymen. Our citizens are capable and willing to adjust to the new reality. We can adjust. We can limit the number of people in restaurants. Our business owners can make changes to allow us to safely meet, work and dine.

Some of us have been specifically trained, holding bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering. What does our governor think we are? A bunch of 5-year-olds who have to be led around?

Sic semper tyrannis.

You have sat here too long to do any more good. Be gone.

Charlie Martin

East Lampeter Township