My parents were Republicans. I grew up in Pennsylvania in the 1950s. The country we lived in was the United States of America. l truly do not recall so much talk of “America.” I lived in the United States. Or so I thought I did. We are only one of three “Americas” — a fact that, sadly, seems to have been forgotten by many.

With the current distracter/divider in chief in the White House, we would do well to think and speak of our country as the “United States” more often than as “America.” Words matter, even if they are too long for a tweet.

SaraJane Munshower

New Holland