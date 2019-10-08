I read the article from The New York Times about people saying “God bless you” when someone sneezes. In my opinion it is somewhat rude. For one thing, there are many reasons one sneezes — not only sickness.
Years ago, I was seated in Walt Disney World Resort’s Hall of Presidents when — during a solemn moment as Abraham Lincoln was speaking for some unknown reason — I had to sneeze. A lady seated directly behind me loudly said “God bless you’’ to me. My sneeze was distracting enough without her added response to me.
Also, with our medical care, we do not live in the times of the great plagues. We do not need to invoke God’s blessing for a common sneeze. I see this practice more of an attention-getter for the people saying it.
Ed Schopf
Mountville