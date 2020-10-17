Reasons not to vote for President Donald Trump:

— He’s too arrogant to wear a mask. This came back to get him, and his cavalier handling of the pandemic has, in my view, cost thousands of American lives.

— He has presided over the biggest U.S. job loss since President Herbert Hoover.

— His tax cut for the rich has contributed to the largest federal deficit ever.

— His trade policies have resulted in the largest trade deficit since 2008.

— He has denied global warming and rescinded anti-pollution laws.

Sign up for our newsletter

— He encourages bigotry, including that of the Proud Boys.

— He even cheats at golf, according to author Rick Reilly in the book “Commander in Cheat.”

There’s no way we are better off than four years ago.

Turk Pierce

New Holland

Tags