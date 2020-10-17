Reasons not to vote for President Donald Trump:
— He’s too arrogant to wear a mask. This came back to get him, and his cavalier handling of the pandemic has, in my view, cost thousands of American lives.
— He has presided over the biggest U.S. job loss since President Herbert Hoover.
— His tax cut for the rich has contributed to the largest federal deficit ever.
— His trade policies have resulted in the largest trade deficit since 2008.
— He has denied global warming and rescinded anti-pollution laws.
— He encourages bigotry, including that of the Proud Boys.
— He even cheats at golf, according to author Rick Reilly in the book “Commander in Cheat.”
There’s no way we are better off than four years ago.
Turk Pierce
New Holland