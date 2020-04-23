It is a sad day whenever someone dies for any reason. But the real tragedy in this pandemic is not the death of any individual, but the death of all of us as a free people.

Progressive agendas that curtail personal freedoms have struggled to gain traction, particularly since President Donald Trump was elected. But this pandemic has put them on the fast track. We are being desensitized to loss of freedoms so that, when it is done by legislation, it will seem less onerous.

We now accept health care rationing, an essential component of nationalized health care. We now accept restrictions on religious gatherings. We allow our freedom to assemble to be curtailed. Our right to work and be prosperous is being selectively distributed by a seeming dictator.

Some want to tax the right to bear arms out of existence. The freedom to travel freely is almost totally gone. We are encouraged to rat out neighbors who don’t comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandates — not unlike 1930s Germany.

Certainly any government that can take away these freedoms temporarily can do so permanently. Yet few question it. Some say this will all go away once the virus is gone. Perhaps, but soon there will be another “emergency,” and if our dictator says so, we will all willingly follow like lemmings to the sea.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety,” Ben Franklin said.

Sorry, Ben! We didn’t keep it.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township