In January, I visited the Project Activate Southeast gathering held at Crispus Attucks Community Center. I could say that the event was put on by the Lancaster County Community Foundation but, really, it was put on by the residents of the Southeast.
Project Activate, if you don't know, is a resident-driven, iterative neighborhood design project. That is, people are coming together and talking to their neighbors about what they want for their neighborhood and trying the ideas out. Then community institutions get behind them instead of standing in front of them or standing in their way — i.e., exactly the way it should be.
The proposed ideas included new methods of communal investment, media programs, new businesses and places to relax and be in community with your neighbors. These are ideas that come from the quadrant’s uniquely black and brown and working class character, and they are no less dynamic or impactful for it. Leaders from all over the city came to hear what the Southeast had to say.
I noted the warm and enthusiastic welcome that all of us “leaders” received, coming from institutions that, to be frank, have often broken promises to this community. We can do better, but as I have been recently reminded, not if we presume to tell this community what it needs, instead of listening.
My sincere thanks and confidence to all the neighborhood participants of Project Activate Southeast. Keep pushing, all.
Ismail Smith-Wade-El
President
Lancaster City Council