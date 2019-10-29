Hordes of young people recently swarmed together with contorted faces the world over, crying out for governments to act in regard to climate change. They, along with secular scientists, worldly educators and the dominating media, live in strong delusion and under the spell of the revolutionary spirit of this age. Call it mind control.
While it is noble to be better stewards of planet Earth, I believe man-made climate change is an infectious hoax. Warming cycles come and warming cycles go. The same with cooling cycles.
This diabolical crusade concerning man-made climate change and a one-world currency is a predetermined, political push to strip America of her sovereignty and swallow this great republic into a one-world, global, socialist brotherhood. Along with the Green New Deal, it is a political death trap and would be the end of America as we know it (along with God’s blessing).
So what is the cause for the wacky weather, increased flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes? It is simply this: God’s justice on a world that is saturated in runaway rebellion,
Idolatry, sin and unbelief. And according to Matthew 24 in Scripture, it may increase.
Homer Snavely
Cleona