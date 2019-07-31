Since we elected our first biracial president, the meaning of racism apparently has gone from hatred and bigotry toward a person because of his or her race to disagreement with the opinion of any person of a minority race.
Said minority now has been granted the privilege of being infallible in all things. No one shall disagree, lest he be labeled racist. This has stifled any meaningful attempts at conversation and carried over into other areas.
That two-term occupant of the White House openly promised to fundamentally transform our nation, but not in a “make America great” sort of way. In my view, his idea of transformation had a more sinister meaning, a point sadly lost on a gullible and clueless electorate.
This transformation plan shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the efforts of his fervent followers have intensified. They are intent on erasing our history, altering our Constitution and language, and weakening our morals while destroying the long-standing institutions that have made us the greatest nation in history. They strive to make patriotism, the rule of law, self-reliance, pride and freedom things of the past. These all seem to be obsolete.
It has been said that “a great civilization is not conquered from without, until it has destroyed itself from within.” Many infamous names from history have known just that; Josef Stalin, Osama bin Laden and Nikita Krushchev saw it coming. Sadly, we are well on the road to fulfilling our destiny. It’s been a long, slow process, but it has been picking up steam lately.
Woody Gingrich
Lancaster