In regard to “Losing Face,” the article on the front page of Wednesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline by The Associated Press’ Ted Anthony:

First by email, then by texting, and now by hiding our faces, we become more disconnected. Twitter wars, rants and screeds may now come face-to-mask in our advance toward devolution as we retreat into our caves.

I would prefer that the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give more consideration to the face shield as a way to protect you from me.

John Mroz

Strasburg