Thomas Jefferson was correct when he penned “all men are created equal.”

On the surface, it appears that he made a mistake. Some of us are born with birth defects, and there are differences in our size, weight, physical appearance and abilities.

I believe in the existence of a God who created us. The Bible says God created us in the image of God, so we should resemble God in some form. The Bible also says God is spirit, so we must be spirit. I believe spirit is God’s native form, and spirit or soul is our native form.

From a physical perspective, our bodies are made of atoms. Whether you believe in God or not, we are all made of the same stuff, spirit or atoms.

Since we are all created of the same stuff, we are all created equal. No one is superior to anyone else. Regardless of our skin color, parents, gender or nation of birth, we are all equal and related to each other. Can we love one another? Can we allow others to believe what they will? Can we see the image of God in everyone we meet?

We’re all made of the same stuff.

Paul E. Troutman Jr.

Manor Township