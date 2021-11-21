Thank you very much for the investigative journalism that LNP | LancasterOnline provides in our local community.

We have appreciated the excellent work of your staff in bringing important local matters to light, so that we can all be better informed. This is especially true in the multiple articles written by Carter Walker and Russ Walker about white supremacy in Lancaster County.

Thank you, Rabbi Jack Paskoff, for your Nov. 7 column (“Lancaster County must denounce white nationalists”) challenging all of the members of our community “to stand up and publicly say what we are willing to tolerate. ... What are the values that we stand for? What must we vocally and forcefully reject?”

We join Rabbi Paskoff and others in condemning the white supremacist, white nationalist, antisemitic, hate-filled and insurrectionist rhetoric and actions promoted by Charles Bausman and the people who have gathered on his property.

Marilyn & Jay Parrish

East Petersburg