I was disappointed in former President Donald Trump’s decision to not participate in the Republican presidential primary debate last week. His reason was that the American public already knows who he is.

A verse from the song “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins came to my mind:

“Well, I was there and saw what you did. I saw it with my own two eyes. So you can wipe off that grin, I know where you’ve been. It’s all been a pack of lies.”

Yes, we know who Trump is, but we have no idea why he wants to be president, nor do we know his agenda for leading our country forward.

I believe it is time to listen to the other candidates and choose a presidential candidate who has to work for our vote and not assume it will be handed to him.

Lisa Polonchak

West Hempfield Township