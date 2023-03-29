In state Sen. Ryan Aument’s column in the March 22 LNP | LancasterOnline, he states that “we shouldn’t throw more and more money” at a “failing” education system (“Pennsylvania shouldn’t fund a broken education system”).

As a retired teacher, I’ve had the privilege of visiting schools in Australia and Japan. We already know what works in the top education countries. Many of the top 10 countries for education — except for the United States — have universal health care, early child care education and family support in the form of monthly government stipends per child, government support for day care, and reliable funding for education.

These countries have no gun drills in schools, either. Children need to feel physically and mentally safe before they can learn.

In Japan, teachers are treated with respect and are paid well. Also, Japanese families do not expect the public schools to offer total educational support to their children. By sixth grade, many students are enrolled in private “cram schools.” Sessions generally lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, and these students work extensively on problem-solving and math skills. In many Asian countries, teachers are considered to be heroes. Parents respect the teachers.

My cousin, a teacher in Sweden, was shocked to learn that we ask families to pay for school lunches in Pennsylvania. Her response was, “Children are your future. Why would you do that?”

We must support our families and children with proven measures. Make no mistake, money will be needed to make reforms. The U.S. Department of Education has cited school funding as our biggest problem.

Kathleen Lindman

Lititz