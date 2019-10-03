The Electoral College may have contributed to the end of life as we know it on Earth.
In 2000, Al Gore won the popular vote, but the Electoral College (and Supreme Court) gave us President George W. Bush. Gore was very aware of the dangers of climate change and would have guided U.S. policy to mitigate it. Republican administrations have ignored it and, in the case of President Donald Trump, rolled back some environmental protections.
United Nations climate experts predict that in 30 years, ocean rise will be measured in feet, not inches, and some parts of the world will be uninhabitable because of the heat. Food production will be impacted.
What can we do? Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods has taken a small step by banning plastic bags. We should plant more trees and work to prevent deforestation, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. The U.S. government should add a 50-cent-per-gallon tax to gasoline to discourage driving and use the money to build up a rail network. Rail is less polluting than auto or air travel. Burning of coal should be stopped, and the use of gas and oil phased out in favor of solar, wind, nuclear or other nonpolluting energy.
Inconvenient? Yes, but the alternative is disaster.
Turk Pierce
New Holland