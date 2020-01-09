May I submit suggestions for the traffic flow in the Smithville area?
Pennsy Road: Allow only right turns on to the road from Route 272 north and south.
Byerland Church Road: Improve the road from Smithville Road to Rawlinsville Road and install a traffic light at Route 272. That would funnel all traffic to Byerland Church Road and eliminate the crossing at Pennsy Road and 272. This would eliminate the need to travel 1 mile north on 272 and turn around for another 1 mile south to continue west on Pennsy Road. And there would be no need to close the left lane of 272 from the top of Smithville hill to Byerland Church Road.
Dale Kreider
Providence Township