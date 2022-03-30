As I am sure you are aware, there is an opioid epidemic affecting our community. We hear time and time again from government officials that they are doing everything they can to combat this crisis, but I feel as though it is our time to stand up as a community and try to make a difference.

My asks are that we mandate the prescription of Narcan (naloxone) when prescribing opioids and that we make Narcan readily available in schools. We’ve learned far too many times that opioid use doesn’t discriminate based on age, so let’s give our community a fighting chance against it taking the lives of our loved ones.

Earlier this year, there was news coverage of a 13-year-old student dying of a fentanyl overdose in Hartford, Connecticut, and how this renewed the push to have Narcan available in schools. Why do we have to have situations like this occur before we make a move to protect our children? It seems to be so easy to obtain the drugs, yet so incredibly hard for us to be prepared to save lives.

As a student studying nursing at Excelsior College, I have done many readings on this topic, and it has become my passion. By the way, Pennsylvania has a standing order allowing the public to go to any pharmacy and request Narcan without a prescription.

Desiree Krimmel

Lancaster Township