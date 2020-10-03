I have a suggestion for a needed rule to reduce chaos and increase the clarity of each candidate’s positions during presidential debates.

An interruption by one candidate into the other’s allotted time would automatically be met by imposition of a penalty. The interrupted candidate would be awarded in this segment an increase of his allotted time by five times the length of the interruption, with a minimum penalty under any circumstances to be two minutes.

Perhaps the rule might permit a warning — rather than a penalty — on a candidate’s first interruption during the debate.

Does anyone know how to get in touch with the rules commission?

O. James Davis

Ephrata