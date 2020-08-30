Because President Donald Trump is already calling the upcoming election into doubt, I will repeat a sentiment I expressed in a letter to the editor in October of 2016: I distinctly remember my high school history teacher, Mr. Burkholder, instilling in us the importance of George Washington’s place in history and what made him the greatest president we ever had.

It was simply one thing and one thing alone: that he stepped down when his term as president ended. Mr. Burkholder taught us that it was a watershed moment in world history — that an elected leader of a nation freely vacated that position and gave up power. It allowed for the peaceful passing of the chain of command from that time forward, set an example for other free nations to come, and is an absolute cornerstone of our American identity.

Will President Trump relinquish his power at the end of his term voluntarily? Or will we be left with a permanent presidency?

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township