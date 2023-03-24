Those who read and write the letters published in LNP | LancasterOnline should know that the Opinion editors often add phrases such as “in my opinion,” “in my view” or “seemingly” to the letters. This has the effect of watering down the ideas the letter writers want to express.

This has happened often in letters I have written, and it is clearly seen in the contributions of others. It is not necessary to add these phrases, since the content of all these letters obviously reflects the opinions of those who wrote them.

I do note, though, that these editorial additions seem to occur only when conservative opinions are expressed. For example, a Feb. 22 letter boldly stated: “We now know that Fox News values market share more than it values truth” (“Why continue to watch Fox News?”). If ever there was a place for an “in my opinion” disclaimer, it would be there. However, nowhere in that letter blasting Fox News is there any editorial dilution of the message.

This is, of course, unfair, and I can only assume that the Opinion editors are in total agreement with the author and could see no need to “adjust” the ideas expressed.

Christopher Balkany

Landisville