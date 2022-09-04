Thank you for the informative “Lancaster Watchdog” article about debris piles in the Conestoga River (“Debris piles put strain on river safety,” Aug. 21).

Debris piles provide real opportunities to improve the value of our local water. Trees that remain in water rot. Trees that rot release the whole range of agricultural pollutants that can be carried to the Chesapeake Bay.

Keeping mature trees out of our water may be even more important than keeping cows out of the water. Clearly, more trees than cows accumulate against the boat barrier above the Holtwood Dam.

We have several state agencies tasked with the mission of protecting our water; improved coordination among those agencies is a job for Gov. Tom Wolf.

State Reps. Mike Sturla and Bryan Cutler are in an excellent position to move this water quality improvement opportunity forward.

I look forward to articles detailing where our elected officials stand on the matter of debris pile removal and prevention.

Joe Heller

New Holland