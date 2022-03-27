Anyone who questions the value of a free, independent, factual and reality-based press need look no further than the impressive reporting by the watchdog publication “The Caucus” that appeared in the March 21 LNP, related to the abuses in spending our tax dollars by elected state officials (“Disclosure still far off in Pa. House”).

This abuse exists on both sides of the aisle. So in that sense it is a bipartisan problem. There are only a few solutions. Write and call your elected officials and demand more transparency. Call them out on their $1,300 Chick-fil-A catering bill!

Also, support the local press continuing to do this invaluable public service, even as our public servants continue to abuse the public’s trust.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy