Please be aware: We have a wannabe car-theft idiot at work in Denver Borough.

In the late/early hours of Feb. 15-16, the perpetrator entered my unlocked truck, which was parked in my driveway. The panel below the steering wheel was torn off, as well as the floor shifter and console cover, in an apparent attempt to expose the electrical wiring.

Then a small screwdriver was driven into the ignition switch. The idiot couldn’t start the truck and fled, leaving over $700 in damages.

This perpetrator needs an all-expenses-paid vacation to the hoosegow. Let’s not disappoint him.

David McGarvey

Denver