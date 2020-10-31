It’s clear that the stakes are high in this election. Billions of dollars — much of it from outside interests — have been pledged to defeat certain candidates.
So why not an “October surprise” or even a "November surprise"? Or maybe several?
Voters must guard against false information. But what if suppressed evidence — withheld evidence of serious corruption — emerges? When the security of our nation is at stake, the truth cannot wait.
Most mainstream media outlets have given no significance to a New York Post report about a laptop that Hunter Biden may have left with a Delaware repair shop, failing to retrieve it per a signed work order agreement. It reportedly contains emails, personal photos and, notably, a 2015 email sent to Hunter Biden by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Our Keystone State is well-named. The loss of the keystone collapses the whole structure. Be informed. Watch the news. Is this a seditious betrayal or another “Russian hoax”?
Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Our Constitution created the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its separation of powers — even when assaulted by the power of billionaire donors.
Your informed vote counts equally!
Grant Hansel
East Hempfield Township