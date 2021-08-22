When I was in school, Nikita Khrushchev, first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, noted that the United States was a well-resourced country with a deep love of freedom and the world’s strongest economy. Therefore, the U.S. would not fall by military defeat. Rather, he predicted, the citizens would take freedom for granted and fall from within.

It seems to me that we are living in those times of his prophetic statement.

Trillions of dollars of national debt; an essentially wide-open southern border; the unraveling of our free enterprise system; more and more government control in our daily lives; Cubans seeking freedom on our shores turned back to sea; unprecedented crime of all varieties; a lack of appreciation for our police!

And I could continue.

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Robert Gates (who worked alongside Joe Biden for years), wrote in his 2014 book, “I think (Biden) has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Recently, Biden said Afghanistan isn’t comparable to Vietnam and that no one would be rescued by helicopter from the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. He was correct. We closed the embassy. Instead, some people are clinging to airplanes at the Kabul airport as we flee Afghanistan.

I pray for the people left behind. Their lives are in ruins, especially all the women and children who may be forced into marriage to Taliban terrorists. What a sad state of affairs.

I’ve often wondered why the United States isn’t mentioned in the Book of Revelation. Now I know.

Edward Balderston

West Lampeter Township