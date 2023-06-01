On Monday, May 15, Lancaster city workers mowed the grass on the islands on North West End Avenue between Columbia Avenue and Buchanan Avenue and removed all candidate campaign signs.

The grass islands are popular spots for candidates to post signs for high visibility. Despite how you feel about these signs, would leaving the signs in place for one more day — through the day of the primary election — really have created that much of a problem? Read on!

Miraculously, in the very, very early hours of the next morning (the day of the primary election) — before the polls were to open — campaign signs appeared at the corner of Columbia Avenue and North West End Avenue for the endorsed Democratic candidates for Lancaster City Council and the hand-picked, unendorsed Democratic candidate for Lancaster City Council.

These candidates had not had signs at that location previously, because of overcrowding.

Is this just a coincidence or an intentional act?

John Resch

Lancaster