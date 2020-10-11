Wow, did LNP | LancasterOnline just admit what conservatives have been saying all along? It’s right there on the Sept. 27 front page: “Unless there’s a Biden blowout, Pennsylvania should prepare for unrest.”

Is that a prediction, or a threat?

Is that your way of saying, “Hey, we know Republicans are the grown-ups?”

If Joe Biden wins, Republicans will grumble, write letters to the editor and try to change things within the law. But they don’t riot in the streets, burn businesses and government buildings or shoot police sitting in patrol cars. None of that.

It’s just the Democrats and their cohorts who seemingly want to make life uncomfortable, even impossible, unless they get their way.

Of course, it goes without saying that Biden already has an unfair advantage. This newspaper and most mainstream media don’t tell us the full story about Hunter Biden. We rarely hear about Joe Biden’s record of “innocent” lies about his college academic record.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The mainstream media glides over facts like President Donald Trump’s record of accomplishments for the Black community. And it seemingly sprinkles Democratic opinions throughout any mention of peace agreements brokered by the Trump administration in the Middle East.

Even worse, it seems LNP | LancasterOnline’s Opinion editors think they are correct. I judge this from the way letters are edited, allowing — in my opinion and quite a few others’ opinions — lies invented by the left-leaning media to be published.

N.J. Huss

West Lampeter Township

Editor’s note: We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.