I am shocked by Lancaster County’s desire to provide COVID-19 data to first responders (“County balks at state info offer,” April 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Though its expressed desire is understandable, what protection is given when an individual who was formerly infected with COVID-19 is declared healthy? Why would this information be of such critical need to any first responder a month later? Is the data used only for active cases? The state Department of Health seemingly can’t provide accurate COVID-19 data now. To think it could provide 100% accurate names and addresses of county residents who have active cases is preposterous.

Does the state provide names and addresses of county residents who are HIV-positive? Why COVID-19 and not HIV? Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations are intended to protect all of our medical conditions from unnecessary intrusion — by government agencies and others.

Lance Smith

West Hempfield Township