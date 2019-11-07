As many of us are being inundated with mailings and phone calls about how Medicare enrollment is underway and will continue until Dec. 7, I have several reasons why a Medicare Advantage plan is a bad choice.
An Advantage user must use the health care providers within their network or pay more for out-of-network services.
Prior authorization, which is required for diagnostic or treatment options, means that an option can be denied.
And finally, Advantage plans cap the annual out-of-pocket expenses, on average, at $5,059 for in-network services and $8,818 for out-of-network services. That’s a lot for the policy owner to cover.
I turn off those phone calls and throw out the letters urging me to choose Medicare Advantage plans.
Phil Starr
East Hempfield Township