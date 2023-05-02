Those voting in the Elizabethtown Area School District school board primary election should be made aware of the true nature of the Republican-endorsed candidates who go under the name of “E-town Wins.”

These culture warriors are in alliance ideologically with today’s most extreme right-wing organizations (as well as the local GOP committee), using religion as a rationale for their fears, prejudices and hatreds.

When they speak of parents’ rights, it’s primarily the parents who agree with their narrow view of the world — not wanting their children to be exposed to anything diverse, inclusive or equitable, all of which fall under the terrifying (to them) banner of “woke.”

If these five candidates should join the three of their ilk already on the school board, the district can likely expect two years of extremist ideology being forced onto the district, with the resulting chaos, expensive lawsuits (paid for by taxpayers), the mass exodus of good teachers and a resultant drop in property values.

Voters: Pay attention. Otherwise, we’ll have to correct our costly mistake in two years.

Chet Williamson

Elizabethtown