Congratulations and thanks to the Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board and Lancaster Farmland Trust for their work in preserving 1,000 county farms. It’s a monumental milestone marking the perpetual protection of 110,000 acres from development and uses other than agriculture.
LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jan. 30 story (“Legacy lauded”) marking this achievement, however, overlooked a remarkable part of the complete local farm preservation saga. It was chronicled at the Jan. 24 Ag Preserve Board’s 1,000 Preserved Farms celebration by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding and others, and it goes like this:
— Pennsylvania leads the nation in agricultural preservation.
— Lancaster County leads Pennsylvania’s ag preservation.
— Warwick Township leads Lancaster County with more than 3,000 acres preserved.
— Warwick Township, therefore, leads the nation in agricultural preservation.
Current and future generations will benefit from the vital part Warwick Township’s governance and farm community contributed to retaining Lancaster County’s agricultural heritage — forever.
C. David Kramer
Warwick Township