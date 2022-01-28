We probably all read that the proposed Chick-fil-A was turned down in its attempt to get a zoning variance for a drive-thru at the location of the former Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea House in Manheim Township.

I guess Chick-fil-A wants to own its site, because the pad site available for lease at the Shoppes at Kissel Hill in Warwick Township is the same size, if not larger. And it already has an internal circulator road, has the proper zoning and most likely would not need a traffic study.

Oh, corporate America?

The downside of the Warwick Township site for us locals would be more traffic and more restaurant competition. The upside would be more tax revenue for Warwick Township and the school district.

We’ve come a long way from the days when the only fast-food option was when McDonald’s opened at the top of Kissel Hill — or getting a slice from Roma Pizza. So much for the “sense of place.”

Ken Fillo

Lititz